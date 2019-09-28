Will Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Health Affect ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Production?

Duane “Dog” Chapman opened up about his recent health crisis in an interview with Dr. Oz star Mahmet Oz, revealing he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in the heart. Although the condition was “life-threatening,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star expects to make a full recovery. The health issue arose after work on Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 was completed, and with the future looking bright for Dog again, it does not appear the show’s future should be hindered.

The condition meant one or more of Dog’s arteries were blocked by blood. Chapman was hospitalized for the condition earlier this month, three months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

After he was released from the hospital, Oz visited Dog at his home in Colorado. In a clip from Monday’s Dr. Oz episode, Oz told the reality TV star he was a “ticking time bomb.”

“You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal,” Oz said. “I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Oz later told PEOPLE that Dog was “denying care that he knew would be life-saving” and was “fearful” of facing a new struggle without Beth. Dog admitted to the magazine he was trying to avoid going to the hospital after spending so much time there with Beth.

“I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don’t want to have to go through this again,” Dog said. “I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now.”

Chapman said his outlook is positive. He is taking blood thinners and is on a healthy diet. He is also trying to quit smoking.

“Once this goes away, I am 100 percent. I’ve had fears,” Chapman said. “The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it.”

Hopefully, this means Chapman will not have to delay work on Dog’s Most Wanted, should WGN America renew the show for a second season.

Chapman was rushed to the hospital earlier this month. There were initial fears he suffered a heart attack, but tests determined his chest pains were related to stress and blood pressure.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” Chapman’s representatives said in a statement after he was released. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN.