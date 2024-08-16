'Wicked Tuna' Canceled After 13 Seasons at NatGeo

The long-running answer to 'Deadliest Catch' on TV is bringing it to shore for good.

The fisherman on Wicked Tuna will have to continue fishing the bluefin tuna without the television cameras soon. According to Deadline, the Nat Geo series has been canceled after 13 seasons. The series has been a fixture on the network since starting in 2012.

It was an example that followed in the wake of Deadliest Catch's success on Discovery. Many similar series and others dealing with other everyday Americans with interesting jobs.

(Photo: National Geographic)

"After thirteen seasons on the high seas and more than 200 incredible episodes, the long-running series 'Wicked Tuna' has concluded its run on National Geographic," the network said in a statement. "The series celebrated one of America's oldest industries since first premiering on National Geographic in 2012 and made internationally recognizable stars out of the intrepid commercial fishermen who brave the unrelenting North Atlantic waters to catch the elusive bluefin tuna."

Throughout its run, the series enjoyed plenty of fans and even got a spinoff set in North Carolina. Now the show is only the latest casualty of the dwindling cable television business as the business is in flux in the pivot to streaming. Disney Entertainment Television had to cut around 13 percent of its staff after a disappointing shareholder call that revealed the cable troubles.

2024 has been a year of layoffs to this point, with Paramount, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery planning for major cuts. Paramount announced a cut of 15 percent of its workforce, while Warner is dropping nearly 1,000 employees.