'Deadliest Catch' Star Dies After Shock Medical Emergency: Nick Mavar Was 59

Deadliest Catch alum Nick Mavar has died after an "undisclosed medical emergency" on June 13. According to E! News, the former deckhand for the FV Northwestern had no cause of death and an investigation remains open into his passing.

Chief Jeffrey Elbie of the Bristol Bay told the media that Mavar fell ill while in the Nanek boatyard and authorities took him to Camai Medical Center after a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at the health center after his arrival. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

Mavar appeared on 98 episodes of Deadliest Catch between 2005 and 2021, serving on popular Captain Sig Hansen's ship as a maintenance hand for the mechanical equipment. He was forced to leave the show after health issues with his appendix arose. The end of his time on the Northwestern wasn't a very happy stretch and he's been locked in a legal fight with Hasen over his departure and the medical evacuation.

According to TMZ, Mavar had been working in Bristol Bay in Alaska, captaining his own salmon boat. We'll update when more information comes out on Mavar's death. Rest in peace.