'Wicked Tuna' Season 12 Disney+ Premiere Date Revealed

Season 12 of Wicked Tuna is finally coming to Disney+ next month. Titles coming to Disney+ for August 2023 have been revealed, with Season 12 of the National Geographic series joining the streamer on August 16. Season 12 premiered in February of this year and completed airing in June, with all 20 episodes set to be available on Disney+ come August. It will, of course, join the previous 11 seasons of the documentary series.

Premiering in 2012, Wicked Tuna follows commercial tuna fishermen in Gloucester, Massachusetts, who fish for the lucrative Atlantic bluefin tuna in the North Atlantic Ocean. Teams of fishermen battle each other to see who is able to get the most profit out of catching fish. It's The series sheds light on important issues surrounding the bluefin tuna and also gives an inside look at one of America's oldest industries. There is also a spin-off, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, that ran for eight seasons and took place on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Nine vessels are currently showcased on Wicked Tuna, with No Limits, captained by Michelle Bancewicz, being the latest addition for Season 12. Fans will be able to see how she manages and what happens if they haven't already seen it on National Geographic. Each season seems to be getting a lot more competitive and entertaining, and bringing on a new captain will definitely spice things up a little bit, especially for a show that's been on for over 10 years.

With a Season 13 on the way, as confirmed on the Wicked Tuna social media pages, there will be much more to look forward to. Luckily fans will be able to prepare for next season when Wicked Tuna Season 12 drops on Disney+ on August 16, and they can also watch the previous 11 episodes to really watch it all. Since it is a reality series, there shouldn't be any delay in production in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so hopefully, it won't be long until the show comes back on National Geographic.

For now, though, people will just have to tune in on August 16 to watch all 20 episodes of Wicked Tuna Season 12 to see what happens. It should surely be one to watch as more fishermen battle it out to catch the bluefin tuna, especially with a new captain joining the ranks.