Why Some 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Fans Are Boycotting the Show

✖

The newest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn't premiered yet, but some fans are already saying that they will boycott it. In particular, some dedicated viewers are saying that they won't watch the upcoming season because of Bravo's apparent support of Erika Girardi. The reality star has been in the midst of a divorce from Tom Girardi, who has been at the center of legal drama in the past few months. While some fans are eager to see how this situation will unfold on the show, others are calling for a boycott of the series for highlighting Girardi's story.

On Reddit, one RHOBH said that fans should "NOT" support this season if they are going to feature Girardi. They wrote that the show should not feature Girardi amidst the legal trouble that her estranged husband has found himself in. According to Today, Tom and his law firm were hired to represent the surviving relatives of those who perished in a 2018 Lion Air flight in Jakarta, Indonesia. It has been alleged that Tom and his law firm embezzled millions of dollars that were supposed to go to the family members of the victims. While Girardi has since announced that she has split from Tom, some fans believe that she should not be on the upcoming season of RHOBH due to her connection to her estranged husband and, subsequently, this legal matter.

The aforementioned Reddit user said that fans will likely not see any of the Housewives actually addressing this matter with Girardi considering the seriousness of the situation. They wrote, "I find it disgusting and we should not support it. These awful people SERVE US TRASH and make f—k ton of money from us watching! We have to hit them where it hurts; which is their ratings. It’s the ONLY way this show will get better. That is the ONLY way we will make a statement."

In December, a source told Us Weekly that fans will see Girardi addressing her divorce in the upcoming season. Although, they also mentioned that she will likely not speak out too much on the legal troubles that her estranged husband is involved in. The insider told the publication, "Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives' thoughts on Erika and Tom's divorce."