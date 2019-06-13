Why Khloe Kardashian Chose to Publicly Defend Herself Against Latest Homewrecker Allegations

Khloé Kardashian caught her fans attention when she defended herself amid allegations she had started seeing Tristan Thompson before he split from then-pregnant ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share her “truth” about the start of her relationship, a week after Radar Online published court documents in which Craig addressed the rumors.

In the documents, Craig claimed she was forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of the Cleveland Cavaliers public relationship with Kardashian. The basketball player and Khloé were first linked in September 2016. Thompson and Craig welcomed son Prince that December.

Kardashian spoke about the relationship timeline in a new statement, claiming Thompson and those closest to him insisted he was single when they first met. She also admitted that she doesn’t “know what to believe.”

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian felt the need to speak up once again on the allegations, adding she is frustrated by the whole thing.

“Khloé hates when she has to defend herself publicly, but she felt that she had no choice,” the insider said Tuesday. “She can’t have Jordan saying that she starting seeing Tristan while he was still dating Jordan and not speak up about it. According to Khloé, this is just not true. She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It’s just ridiculous.”

“Khloé was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was NOT dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloé,” the source adds.

After the past few months of drama, Kardashian is reportedly “over all the drama” with her ex, and hopes to focus on raising their 14-month-old daughter True.

“She”s trying to enjoy her life with True, and again, it gets clouded by something involving Tristan,” the source said. “She is absolutely questioning if Tristan was really telling the truth about his relationship with Jordan being over.”

Kardashian released her statement on the beginning of her relationship with Thompson, writing she’s “disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth.”

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” she wrote. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

She insisted that the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met” and “had me talk with his most inner circle.”

“He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point,” she added. “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

“This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she continued. “I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way.”

“No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH,” she concluded.

The drama between Kardashian, Thompson and Jordyn Woods is expected to be addressed in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!