Why Kelly Osbourne Had to Keep Her ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance a Secret From Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne had to keep her identity as the Ladybug on Fox’s The Masked Singer secret from her father, musician Ozzy Osbourne for a very good reason. Osbourne was revealed to be the one behind the Ladybug mask in Wednesday’s episode. She performed 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood” on the series.

Osbourne appeared on CBS’ The Talk Friday, and revealed that her mother Sharon Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne knew she was a contestant on the series. However, she could not let the “Crazy Train” singer know because they feared he would spoil it.

“He found out yesterday,” Osbourne said, reports Entertainment Tonight. “So when he watched last night, he was so shocked and excited about it. We knew that if he knew, it would be like the town cry.”

Osbourne also opened up about why she joined The Masked Singer Season 2. The other unmasked celebrities on the series so gar were Ninja, Johnny Weir, Laila Ali, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Paul Shaffer, Sherri Shepherd and Raven-Symone.

“I did the show because I took two whole years off. I’ve never done that with my career,” Osbourne said on The Talk. “To take that time off and fix what was broken, and get sober and now be the new me, but have to be the new me behind the mask was a great way to kind of step back into the limelight again.”

Osbourne also took part in Dancing With The Stars, competing for the Mirrorball Trophy back during Season 9 with pro dance partner Louis van Amstel. She made it to the final three, but lost out to Donny Osmond.

“Dancing With the Stars, I will always say was the most life-changing experience I have ever had,” Osbourne said Friday. “Having that experience still makes me emotional. This was, in a different way, a very similar experience, in the sense that, I found myself again doing this show.”

Osbourne said being on Masked Singer made her realize that she wants to be on television again. That loops back to her admission on PeopleTV Thursday that there are still offers out there for a revival of The Osbournes, the 2002-2005 MTV series that turned her family into reality TV royalty.

“It keeps coming ’round. Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one,” Osbourne told PeopleTV. “But whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

Osbourne had nothing bad to say about the experience of The Osbournes, but the one reason why they might say no to doing it again is Jack’s three young daughters. “Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were,” she said.

Sharon previously told Howard Stern in 2018 the family would be too expensive to come back.

“It keeps going back and forth, different networks will approach us and it never works out. They can’t afford us,” Sharon said at the time. “They can’t afford us. It’s like why would we want to do it for f– peanuts?”

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images