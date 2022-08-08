Whoopi Goldberg Once Had 'Fart War' on Elevator With Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, Granddaughter Says

Whoopi Goldberg has had one of the most legendary careers in Hollywood, but the latest addition to her resume is just plain old silly. Goldberg's granddaughter Amara Skye Dean just revealed a new story about a "fart war" between Goldberg, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal. Fans are dying to hear Goldberg herself weigh in on this tale.

Dean was interviewed for the new ABC series Claim to Fame, and will appear on the new episode on Monday, July 8. In a preview clip published by Entertainment Weekly, Dean said: "I wasn't there, but it was my favorite story that my grandmother has told me – about her, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away. I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts."

According to Dean, this was not an uncommon story to hear about her grandmother. She said that jokes like this are literally the reason she has gone by the stage name "Whoopi" for so many years. She said: "My grandma got her name because she likes to fart a lot. So, whoopee cushions, farts. That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."

Goldberg will probably be alright with Dean sharing this story considering that she has talked about it herself over the years. In 2017 she appeared on The Graham Norton Show where she said that she took her stage name "because I was a bit of a farter."

"The theaters I worked in were so small, they didn't have a lot of backstage room, so if you were gassy, you had to [fart noises] all the way through. People would say, 'You are like a whoopee cushion.' And so that's what it became," Goldberg explained.

Claim to Fame is a reality show starring the relatives of celebrities who are not themselves famous – not yet, at least. During the show the contestants need to keep their connections a secret, and they need to try to guess the other contestants' famous relations. The show is hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas. It has aired four episodes so far, with four famous relatives eliminated.

In the first week, Maxwell Norris was actually disqualified from the show rather than being eliminated. Maxwell had broken the show's rules by lying about his grandfather, Chuck Norris, deceiving the other contestants. In the second week, "Michael" was eliminated when the other contestants realized he is Cubb Coleman, Zendaya's cousin.

In the third week, the show eliminated a contestant known as X, whose real name turned out to be M Lamar. Lamar is the identical twin of Laverne Cox. Finally, Last week the show eliminated Brittany Favre, the daughter of NFL legend Brett Favre. There are eight contestants left and there's no telling who may be eliminated this week. Claim to Fame airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.