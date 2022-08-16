Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.

"Tiffany was 100% supportive of me participating in the show!" English told PopCulture. "She did ask me several times if I was sure I wanted to do the show, because I will not have much privacy after – she knows how much I like my privacy. I like to keep a low profile." Haddish, who is "protective" of her sister, wanted to make sure she was "mentally prepared" for the highs and lows of the spotlight, English revealed, but she "reassured her I could handle it and the blessings given."

As for if Haddish has tuned in to see the full episodes yet, English laughed as she said she "honestly [had] no idea." She added, "I know she has seen clips on social media that she liked. But knowing her she would rather wait for all the episodes to air and binge it."

Once inside the house, English said it was as "STRESSFUL" as expected, mostly due to the lack of sleep caused by being a "light sleeper in a set house." What she didn't expect was to "meet people that really understand the ups and downs of having a celebrity in the family and [make] some new friends." She joked, "I thought I was just going to hate everyone, but I am thankful I have met every single one of them."

Having to provide clues to their famous family member was difficult as well, as English was forced to model a white gown that viewers at home clocked as very similar to Haddish's iconic Alexander McQueen dress the comedian wore at the 2018 Oscars, MTV Movies & TV Awards and Saturday Night Live. "That damn white dress! Big giveaway on my sister!" English said to PopCulture, noting that "surprisingly it threw people off" in the house.

When her identity was eventually uncovered, English gave a touching speech about her sister before exiting the house, and it's a sentiment she reiterated to PopCulture. "Being on the show was a huge tribute to my sister and all of her hard work and accomplishments paving the way and showing it can be done. The life that was handed to us was unforgiving and yet we made it," she said. "This was an opportunity to appreciate my sister's hard work, and see a bit of what it's like to do the many wonderful things she has done in entertainment."

"My sister makes it look easy but it's far from it and I can only hope to be a brilliant and shining example of success that my big sis has proven to be," she continued. "I got to step out of the shadows for a bit and give myself a chance to show the confidence I have hidden for many many years. I have my big sis showing me the way. I love her! I love you, Tiffany!" English added with the same humor as her big sister, "Don't cut that part out!" Claim to Fame (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.