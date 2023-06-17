Whoopi Goldberg's 'American Idol' Criticism Reportedly Sparks 'The View' Boycott By Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about American Idol on The View may have left a very bad taste in the mouths of the ABC reality competition's judges. According to Variety, Goldberg spoke on the roundtable show about Idol, noting that it helped to fuel society's fascination with judging others.

"We as a society love to watch stuff to judge folks...Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it's gone out of control... They invited the public to decide who that person was. Once we did that, it began us in a cycle," Goldberg said, seeming to have a spat with a producer off camera after they noted Idol was part of the ABC family, just like The View.

The producer did hit back and tried to get Goldberg back on point. "When I was watching it, ABC didn't have it," Goldberg added. "They have it now, it's a different show. It's a very different show. The judges are different. It changed. ABC knows that I feel like this. I've told them. It has nothing to do with them."

Goldberg was adamant that the show's original cast and network home were the prime reasons for her feelings. But according to The Sun, that reportedly didn't matter to the current judges.

"Katy, Lionel, and Luke are all boycotting The View," a source detailed to RadarOnline, via The Sun. "You can't blame someone for literally destroying civilization, which is what Whoopi said, and then expect them to sit down and talk with you." The source indicated that the trio will appear on all ABC shows except The View when doing press for future seasons of American Idol. No reps for American Idol or the judges responded to requests for comment.

This latest incident follows Goldberg's suspension in 2022 over controversial comments about The Holocaust. The comedian apologized, but the incident nearly led to the end of her time on the show.