Everyone Khloe Kardashian Dated Before Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is currently going through some major drama in her personal life after her reportedly splitting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this week, but the Cleveland Cavaliers player isn’t the first of Kardashian’s boyfriends to have created a media storm surrounding the mom of one.

Over the years, the Good American designer has, like many women, spent some time in the dating scene, striking up romances with multiple athletes and musicians. She’s previously been married and is now a mom to her daughter, and has seen her relationships make headlines more often than not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to take a look back at some of reality star’s romances.

Rashad McCants

Kardashian dated NBA player McCants in 2009, though she claimed in an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami that he had cheated on her. McCants told the New York Post that they “made the whole thing up” for TV.

Derrick Ward

Ward and Kardashian briefly dated in 2009 when Ward was a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lamar Odom

Kardashian and Odom met in 2009 and married just one month later in September of that year. Their relationship was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though they split in 2013. In 2015, Kardashian put her divorce from Odom on hold after the former Lakers player overdosed in a brothel in Nevada. She filed for divorce a second time in 2016.

Matt Kemp

Kardashian was spotted with baseball player Kemp after her first divorce filing from Odom in 2013, with the pair attending a number of concerts together.

French Montana

The rapper and Kardashian were an on-and-off item in 2013 and 2014.

“I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive,” Kardashian said during an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons. “But now I’m like, I just want to be alone.”

Rick Fox

The Revenge Body host was seen on a date with the retired NBA player in Los Angeles in May 2015.

James Harden

Basketball player Harden was there for Kardashian during Odom’s health scare. They had met in June 2015 at Kanye West’s birthday party and split in February 2016.

Trey Songz

The rapper and Kardashian were briefly linked in July 2016 and were first seen at the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s 32nd birthday party.

Tristan Thompson

Kardashian was introduced to Thompson by friend Malika Haqq in August 2016. The pair soon began dating, and news broke in September 2017 that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson. They welcomed daughter True in April 2018 just days after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian, and the pair seemingly split for good after Thompson was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com