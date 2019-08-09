Who Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith’s New Girlfriend? And Does Ashley Martson Care?

Jay Smith has officially moved on from estranged wife Ashley Martson with a new girlfriend Kayla O’Brien following his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and the 90 Day Fiancé star looks as happy as ever.

After Smith was taken into custody following a violation of his no-contact order towards Martson after she filed for divorce amid allegations of Smith’s infidelity, O’Brien began a GoFundMe account raising money to bail Smith out. When he was released last month, Smith’s new flame confirmed their relationship was more than that of friends, sharing a video of them hugging after his release with the caption, “My f—ing baby…so happy, so grateful.”

View this post on Instagram So much fun w my loves 💕💕😇 A post shared by Kay 😇 (@kkaylaann) on Aug 6, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

Since then, the two have been all over one another on social media, with fans noting how similar she looks to Martson. But the TLC personality isn’t staying quiet over her ex’s new girlfriend, telling InTouch Weekly, “[Kayla] used to be a stripper and she has changed her career over to a bottle service girl now.”

View this post on Instagram AFTER THE BAR YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS 💗💗💗👉🏼👌🏼 A post shared by CONROY SMITH (@jay_smith_ja) on Aug 6, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” Marston added, stoking pregnancy rumors. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

O’Brien was quick to clap back, however, telling the outlet, “I was not a stripper first that converted to a bottle girl, I have actually always been a bottle girl [laughing out loud] it’s funny how much stuff she makes up by herself.”

“[Ashley] also never saw my body in the courtroom, so her pregnancy speculations are trash, I was sitting the entire time,” she added.

