People Are Angry at Bravo Over the Season 10 ‘RHOA’ Taglines

Fans who tuned in for the season 10 premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta were hit with a unpleasant surprise almost right off the bat when the show skipped through arguably the best part of the show.

Normally, fans look forward to new sassy sayings from each of the Housewives at the start of each season, but during the first episode of season 10, the show got right into the action.

Without iconic lines like, Phaedra Parks’ “Only God can judge me, and he seems quite impressed,” fans were not happy.

The taglines will be a part of this season, Bravo assures, but they will be released later this week.

“Well never fear, we’ll be revealing this season’s soon to be iconic catchphrases later this week, but until then we have the opening sequence…minus the taglines,” the network said in a statement.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

