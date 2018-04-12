When Does ‘KUWTK’ Return in 2018

This upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet!

While the network has yet to announce a premiere date for season 15, and the show certainly isn’t known for a predictable season schedule, based on the most recent season schedules, the KarJenner crew could be back on TV as early as August or September 2018.

It will definitely one be worth waiting for.

From the birth of Khloé Kardashian’s little girl on April 12, the birth of Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago in January and almost all of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with daughter Stormi, now 2 months old, there will be plenty of baby news to bring fans up this season.

How much of Chicago and Stormi’s birth will be shown isn’t quite clear — except for the birth of Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason in season four, most of the KarJenner births have been off-camera — but there’s good reason to believe that Khloé’s birthing process will be up close and personal for viewers.

The E! series was filming at the hospital just outside of Cleveland at which Kardashian gave birth, reported PEOPLE Thursday, possibly for the upcoming season of the reality show.

There will also likely be a darker side to the happy news, however. Just two days before Khloé welcomed her first child, video surfaced of her NBA player boyfriend and father of her child Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

The first video, consisting of blurry cell phone footage published by the Daily Mail, showed Thompson allegedly getting very close to a mystery brunette in a New York City club. The Shade Room later published photos of the two entering a hotel at 5 a.m. together, and TMZ published video of the encounter.

TMZ also published video it apparently had been sitting on of a man who is allegedly Thompson at a Washington D.C. hookah lounge engaging in kissing and mutual groping with two women.

Despite Khloé reportedly being heartbroken by the news that broke, Thompson was photographed outside of the Cleveland hospital, and was allegedly present for the birth of his daughter.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

Photo Credit: E!