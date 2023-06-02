'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Blasted After Seemingly Sabotaging Contestant's $100K Win

Pat Sajak is no stranger to drawing the ire of Wheel of Fortune fans, this time for "robbing" a contestant on a recent episode, at least in the eyes of fans, from a $100,000 jackpot to close the game. According to the New York Post, Texas Woman's University student Alexa missed out on the big prize in the bonus round, answering after the buzzer had sounded.

The clue for the puzzle was "What are you doing?" and earning a good amount of letters to solve the puzzle. The answer was "Just Winging It" and the question after the round was if Alexa answered in time. Many fans swore she said it near the end of her time to solve it. Some said she got it right at the buzzer, but Sajak contested that she responded incorrectly.

@WheelofFortune I think you folks just denied this girl $100k …I sure heard “Just Winging It”… pic.twitter.com/km8B2HGXgM — Gord Garrity (@Gord_Garrity) April 6, 2023

"The girl definitely said just winging it and then lost 100k. Rewatch the tapes. Wish she should have spoken up!" one fan complained on social media, according to the Post. "Lifelong watcher here! Alexa got robbed tonight. Her first attempt was "Just winging it!" I've rewatched it a dozen times – you guys goofed. Give her the $100K she rightly won!" another added. "I'm absolutely certain that the first thing she said was 'Just winging It.' You owe that young woman an apology and $100,000!" a third insisted.

Not everybody is sold on the answer being correct, though. Many said the answer Alexa gave was clearly "Just Winning It." And if you listen to it after reading it here, you might clearly hear the same guess.

While this is not the end of the world or even the next big viral dress or yanny or laurel to take hold of the internet, it is interesting how people can be divided on what they hear. Or they can will themselves into hearing the answer and becoming emotionally invested in the game show. The Sun also adds that Sajak seemed to almost ask her to repeat her answer, seemingly proving the confusion wasn't just for people online. They also add that Vanna White was nodding her head yes after the answer was given.

You'll have to be the final judge in your life, did Alexa get cheated out of $100,000 on national television? Or will she be saddled with student loans like the rest of us down in the dirt farms? At least Sajak didn't try to put Alexa in a headlock this week.