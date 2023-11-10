'Wheel of Fortune' Goes off The Rails a Bit After Contestant's Wrong Answer

The latest episode of Wheel of Fortune once again had viewers scratching their heads after a contestant's answer for a puzzle went a bit off the rails. Part of Veterans Week, the Nov. 9 episode saw military training instructor Matthew Rice give a very patriotic answer for the category "Fun & Games." With only a few missing letters, Rice guessed "Stripes, Stars, & Butter Bars." Host Pat Sajak amusingly said, "This may surprise you, but that's not correct."

Immediately, Rice knew the error, acknowledging that he recognizes it. It's likely the father of four knew his mistake as soon as he said it, but it was too late to take it back. He was definitely far off, as fellow contestant Ashley was the next to solve it and got it correct, guessing "Strikes, Spares, & Gutter Balls" for bowling. Sajak didn't let the correct answer overshadow Rice's hilarious mistake, as he told the audience to not go bowling with Rice. Luckily, Rice was a good sport about it, even though he did lose out on winning.

If only we gave out prizes for creative guesses 😂 pic.twitter.com/5HX6mmoBLg — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 10, 2023

Wheel of Fortune is known for having some pretty insane guesses, and a lot of them were for very easy puzzles. It's very funny to see that Matthew Rice was able to quickly know his mistakes because it seems like as soon as he guessed the first word, he knew he wasn't on the right track. He definitely took it a lot better than most people would and was able to laugh about it afterwards.

At least this mess-up had fans amused and not tearing their hair out. Viewers have shared their thoughts on puzzle answers before, with some making them pretty furious, especially when they are so easy. However, it seems to depend on what the incorrect guess is, what the real answer is, and how probable it was for them to guess it correctly. Not to mention the fact how confident a contestant is when they give a clearly wrong guess.

It's nice that Pat Sajak can still have these types of amusing moments on Wheel of Fortune before his inevitable retirement. The longtime host was announced to retire from the game show after this current season comes to an end next year. Ryan Seacrest will be stepping in, with Vanna White sticking around following a rough negotiation battle for a new contract. More puzzle mishaps will surely happen throughout the season. However, it will be hard to beat one as amusing as this.