'Wheel of Fortune' to Finally Address Pat Sajak's Retirement on the Air

Wheel of Fortune will finally be addressing Pat Sajak's announced retirement on the air. TV Line reports that on the Oct. 26 episode of the long-running game show — which, coincidentally, is Sajak's birthday — contestant Rhachel Royal, of Durham, N.C., shares a poem about making it to the show ans then offers some kind words for the host. "Congrats on your retirement, we'll miss you when you're gone," Royal says to Sajak, then adding, "Just do me one favor before you go and help me bring this money home!" Sajack acknowledged the "very nice" tribute and then joked that he didn't know he was retiring. See a clip of the sweet, funny moment over at TV Line.

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the next Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Responding to the news, Sajak's daughter Maggie took to Twitter to praise how "much fun" she's had "working with" her dad lately, and teased fans that they plan to have "even more fun in Season 41."

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement. "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!" Variety reported that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant for three years following his hosting retirement, per Sony TV.

It was later revealed that Ryan Seacrest will take over as Wheel of Fortune host, following Sajack's exit after the current season. Vanna White, who has been the show's letter-turner and co-host since 1982, will remain on alongside Seacrest. Speaking out about the big news, Seacrest wrote in his first statement, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

He continued, "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."