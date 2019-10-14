What Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Believe About Jen Harley After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore co-stars are left to speculate as to what went on between him and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley after his Oct. 4 arrest on kidnapping charges. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino addressed the incident of alleged domestic violence on It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey after Harley was photographed with massive bruises following the altercation with Ortiz-Magro, who allegedly threatened to kill her before attacking Harley while holding 1-year-old daughter Ariana at their Los Angeles AirBnb.

“I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her,” Polizzi said of Harley during the Thursday, Oct. 10 episode. “You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Like, girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch, but cover those up so it’s not a thing,” she added. “She wants it to be a thing. She wants to show off her bruises. We don’t know how she got the bruises.”

While Sorrentino didn’t theorize as to what was going on with the couple in their latest brush with police, he noted, “Yes, listen, this whole situation is really bizarre. It really is.”

“There are a lot of opinions. There is a long list of bizarre crazy things that have happened. I don’t know. At this particular point, I am just going to say, I am going to pray for him, Jen, the baby, his future,” he continued.

It doesn’t help that Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been responding to his roommates’ text messages and calls.

“At first, I was a bit stern,” Sorrentino said of his first approach contacting his friend. “I was like, ‘Listen, wake the f— up and call me. We are worried.’ Then, he didn’t answer back, I went with a little softer approach, ‘I am here for you.’”

“When I see him, I am going to support him. If he wants any advice, I will give it,” Sorrentino admitted later. “There are three sides to a story — his side, her side and the truth. I don’t really know what happened, but we have to speak to him first to get his truth, and then we can guide him going forward and put these mistakes behind.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM