Wendy Williams Reportedly Found Drunk, Hospitalized After Checking Out of Sober Living House

Wendy Williams is reportedly facing a relapse a week after revealing she had been living in a sober house.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that The Wendy Williams Show host was found drunk after checking herself out of the sober house on Monday and taken to the hospital to sober up.

The outlet reported that Williams was given fluids via an IV to help with vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use, but neither Williams nor her reps have commented publicly on the report.

Last week, the talk show host admitted she had been living in a sober home as part of her ongoing addiction journey.

“I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

She revealed that husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment, saying, “Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here.”

Of her routine at the sober home, she explained, “After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. There’s no autographs. There is no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle.”

She continued, “After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. They hog the TV and watch soccer. We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them.”

Soon after the announcement Hunter opened up about his wife’s recent health struggles, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

