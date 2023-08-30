'Welcome to Plathville' Star Barry Plath Shares Body Transformation in Gym Selfie

Barry Plath is showing off his gains at the gym after discovering a passion for fitness. The Welcome to Plathville star, 55, revealed his gym transformation in his 22-year-old son Micah's Instagram Story Saturday, flexing as he showed off his buff physique in a tank top and gym shorts while getting in a father-son workout.

Barry teased his new fitness journey in a trailer for the new season of his family's TLC series, which premieres Sept. 5. "Working out, that's my new hobby," Barry says in one scene of the trailer during a gym session with Micah. "The blood flows in and everything gets bigger." Barry's new passion for fitness comes following his split from his wife Kim Plath, 49, as they announced last June they were getting a divorce after 24 years of marriage.

(Photo: Micah Plath)

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," the two said in a statement at the time. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

TLC viewers watched on Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville as the end of Kim and Barry's marriage played out as the two decided to separate. The former couple shares 10 children – Hosanna, Ethan, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy, and their late son Joshua, who died in a tragic accident at 17 months old. As they handle issues in their own personal lives, the Season 5 trailer for Welcome to Plathville shows some of Barry and Kim's children struggling with their parents' split.

"The family is falling apart," Ethan says in the trailer. "And it's a big old mess." Micah adds that he's "still bitter" about his parents' split, telling mom Kim, "I always thought you and Dad were, like, perfect together." Kim, meanwhile, has moved on romantically, and fans will get more insight into her post-divorce romantic life in Season 5. In the trailer for the upcoming episodes, Kim can be seen on a date with a new man, asking him, "Would you call me your girlfriend?" Welcome to Plathville Season 5 premieres Sept. 5 on TLC.