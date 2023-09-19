'Welcome to Plathville': Olivia Plath Bonds With Her Siblings in a Bold New Way in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Olivia Plath is connecting with her siblings in a whole new way. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Welcome to Plathville episode, Olivia continues to build her relationship with brother Nathan and sister Lydia Grace outside of the fundamentalist upbringing they've left behind.

For the trio of siblings, that means makeover time, with Nathan serving as the model. "We grew up in a fundamentalist culture [where] wearing makeup would be looked down upon," Nathan explains of the significance to the camera. "But I've kind of come to the conclusion that if it's not going to kill you, kinda why not do it?"

As Olivia finishes her work on her brother's face, he questions, "Okay. It's starting to burn. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?" When Nathan specifies that it's his lips that are burning, Olivia assures him that this is all a part of wearing makeup. "Your lips is a good thing. It's a lip plumper," she explains. "Oh my god, your makeup looks better than mine."

Olivia and Lydia Grace then coach Nathan through posing, telling him to open his eyes more, look up and drop his chin to achieve the perfect photo of his look. It sends the siblings into a fit of giggles as Nathan asks the camera, "Does this officially make me one of them pretty boys?"

Spending time with her siblings as they've reached adulthood has been a whole new world for Olivia, who explained that she and Lydia Grace hadn't had a relationship since they were teenagers. "My parents thought Lydia was walking the fine line to hell," she admitted in the Season 5 trailer. "So I cut ties with her."

Things aren't quite as close with the rest of Olivia's siblings. In June, Olivia commented on speculation about her relationship with husband Ethan Plath after her sister Sophia claimed the two were "in the middle of a divorce" on the Realiteasquad Instagram page. "A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify," Olivia replied. "Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in."

"Subsequently, she actually isn't a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn't know about my personal life," she continued. "There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!" Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.