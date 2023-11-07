'Welcome to Plathville': Olivia Plath Says Ethan Wants Kids, But Not With Her in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Olivia Plath is reflecting on the marriage vows she made to husband Ethan Plath as she questions what the future has in store for their relationship ahead of their recent decision to split. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Welcome to Plathville, Olivia sits down with her friend Maija about her marital problems and her struggle to stay true to the vows she made at 18 years old.

As someone who was also raised in the Christian church, Maija says she understands how there's "so much pressure" for women with a similar background to "just get married," whether or not they're ready for such a huge commitment. She asks Olivia, "What was your promise to Ethan?" to which she answers, "To love and obey and follow and ...yeah." In a flashback of the 2018 wedding, Olivia tells her groom, "I vow to keep open communication in our marriage, to never allow bitterness or offense to take root and come between us. I vow that I will listen to you, respect you, value your opinion as my own, and look to you as the leader in our home."

Those are principles Olivia admits she doesn't "believe in" anymore. "I believe that I have equality in the relationship," she explains. "So when I ask myself questions about what do I want for my future, and somehow, that feels inherently selfish to ask that, because I'm in a relationship..." Maija chimes in, "It's irrelevant what I want."

Olivia confesses, "I always thought that marriage vows were the most important thing. And the more that I start to take that apart, I think the more that I realize that that's not the most important thing to me – the health and happiness of the two individuals is way more important than just some words." She tells her friend that the biggest question that's been coming up with Ethan lately is that of kids.

"Coming from the world that I grew up in, I don't take having a kid lightly," Olivia explains. "I'm one of 10 kids. That was more than my parents could take care of." Asked if Ethan sees things the same way, Olivia reveals, "Oh, no. ...He actually doesn't want kids with me. No, he wants kids, but not with me." She explains, "I mean, his position is he doesn't want a kid that's like me. He doesn't want a kid that thinks what I think politically or socially."

Last month, Ethan and Olivia announced that they had split after five years of marriage. "Olivia and I have parted ways," Ethan shared in his post. "It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had," Ethan wrote on Instagram at the time. "It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

Olivia wrote in her own statement, "I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself," she wrote. "7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you." Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.