Watch ‘Total Divas’ Cast Compete in Strip Club Dance-Off

The cast of Total Divas stopped by a Miami strip club Thursday, where they took part in a dance-off.

WWE stars Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lana, Paige, Nia Jax and Nattie are filming new episodes in Miami, and some of the footage was filmed at E11eleven, the upscale nightclub and strip club.

Nia Jax posted clips on her Instagram page.

According to The Blast, the dancing was choreographed with Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess and choreographer Brinn Nicole.

The teams were the Bella twins and Nattie on one side, and Paige, Nia and Lana on the other. Team Nia came out as the champion, with better dance moves than their rivals.

Back in May, Total Divas was renewed for eighth and ninth seasons after the season seven finale aired in January. Earlier this week, The Blast published photos of Paige and the rest of the Total Divas cast filming in Miami. However, the show will be without Carmella, who is leaving after one season.

The new season is being filmed while questions about Nikki Bella’s relationship with John Cena continue. On Thursday, Us Weekly reported the formerly engaged couple was back together. But hours later, she was seen in Miami Beach with a mystery man identified as “Brandon” on Nia Jax’s Instagram Story.

Bella and Cena were together for six years and planned to get married in May until they split in April. Scenes of the couple considering calling off the wedding aired during Total Bellas last month.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the couple told Us Weekly on Thursday. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

The week before that Us Weekly report, Bella slammed other reports about the couple getting back together.

“The lies… damn can make a girl want to hide… these articles are so incorrect,” she tweeted on May 22. “One day I would love to meet these ‘sources.’ N.”

She also insisted the breakup was real.

“Stop believing everything on the internet. I just can’t with all of these fake articles and tweets. So unreal,” she told one fan on May 21.

New episodes of Total Bellas air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network. The new season of Total Divas will start in the fall.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nia Jax