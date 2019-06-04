Watch the Full ‘Teen Mom 2’ Welcome Video for Jenelle Evans Replacement Jade Cline

Teen Mom 2 officially announced Jade Cline as the newest member of the MTV reality series, with the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum welcomed to the show by a few current Teen Mom stars.

During the Teen Mom 2 finale special hosted by Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on the set of Coffee Convos Podcast in New York City, the two sat down with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra from Teen Mom OG as well as Cline.

After the Teen Mom veterans welcomed Cline to the show, she said she was “happy to be here” and “really excited,” although she also admitted to being “nervous” and said she had a “little mini panic attack” before taping the special.

“The show has been on so long that I can’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for 10 years with the same people that have been on [it] for so long,” she told Lowry.

“I had those same thoughts. Not against you, but I was like, ‘It’s not broken, so don’t fix it,’” Lowry agreed.

“That was my same thought,” Cline said. “I don’t want to step on people’s toes, I don’t like that.”

The conversation soon turned to Cline’s family drama, which involved her mother and stepfather’s recent arrests.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” she said. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be OK. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra commiserated with Cline. “That’s how it was [for us],” Tyler said.

Cline continued to open up about her past, saying, “It hurts because I’ve grown up, and I haven’t had my mom there. My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

“I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean,” she said.

She added through tears that during filming for the show, she “broke down in the car, like, ‘I just want my mom back.’”

The announcement of Cline’s addition to Teen Mom 2 came nearly one month after Jenelle Evans was fired from the show. Evans, 27, was let go in early May after her husband David Eason — who was fired last year after writing homophobic tweets — allegedly shot and killed his family’s dog.