Watch ‘Counting On’ Siblings React to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Big City Move

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy’s move to Los Angeles from Laredo, Texas was a big adjustment for the couple after welcoming daughter Felicity in July 2018 — but it was an even bigger adjustment for the Duggar family! In an Us Weekly sneak peek of Tuesday’s Counting On Season 10 premiere, Jana’s siblings and brothers-in-law revealed their true feelings on the couple packing up for the west coast.

“In the last year we welcomed Felicity into the world, we have now been adjusting to life as new parents,” Jeremy says in the clip, which shows no shortage of dirty diapers and sleepless nights for the pair.

“Being parents, it’s been an amazing change,” Jinger adds. “It can be more unpredictable. we are continuously learning as Felicity is growing, just what it means to be a parent.”

As they work on figuring out what it means to raise their baby, Jinger and Jeremy decided a big move to L.A. would be the right choice for their family as Jeremy continues to study theology.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” he explains in the clip. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

“I’m really excited at the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger says of packing up for California. “I’ve always thought it would be neat to move to a big city, I love the hustle and bustle.”

Jinger’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald wasn’t surprised at the decision, but definitely won’t be following her lead.

“I’m really excited for them with this move,” she tells the camera. “Jinger’s always loved the big city. Anytime we would take a family road trip and end up in Chicago or New York, she’s always like, ‘This is awesome! I’d love to love here one day!’ and the rest of us are like, ‘No I want to go back to the country.’”

While Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald gets the side-eye from his wife admitting he wouldn’t mind living in the “big city,” Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth laugh off the question of whether they consider themselves more city or country folk.

“Do you even have to ask this question?” Joy-Anna laughs as Austin points out he’s not even wearing shoes.

Even the younger Duggars weighed in on the topic, with 14-year-old Johannah saying, “I never imagined that I would have a sibling move to Los Angeles.”

Jackson Duggar, 15, added, “We’re not city folk at all, we’re all country, so it’s kind of surprising.”

Counting On Season 10 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC