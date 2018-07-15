Watch ‘Counting On’ First Look at New Season

There’s never a dull moment in the Duggar household! In this upcoming season of Counting On, fans will get to watch the family as it goes through three pregnancies and an engagement, based on a sneak peek of the TLC series.

In the new trailer for Season 8, which premieres July 30 on TLC, it’s clear that the Duggar family’s baby boom will be the big focus of the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, Joseph and Kendra Duggar and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s pregnancies will all be documented this season, including the births of baby Gideon Forsyth and Garrett Duggar, who were born in February and June, respectively. Jinger and Jeremy have yet to welcome their little girl, who is due any day now!

Said sister Jana Duggar in the trailer, “We always think, you know, things are going to start slowing down. Then it’s like, no.”

Fans will get to see all the intimate moments of the couple’s lives leading up to becoming parents for the first time.

“A lot of emotions,” Joy-Anna said in the trailer of being pregnant. “Somewhat nervous, a little scared.”

While Joy-Anna had planned to deliver her son at home, as is the family tradition, the new mom was rushed to the hospital in the middle of labor when it was determined her baby was in the breech position, it was revealed on a birth special that aired at the end of last season.

“I decided to have a home birth just because I know it’s more comfortable being at home,” Joy-Anna told the cameras a week before she delivered, as shown in the special. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not so bad. In case of an emergency we’ll have a change of plans.”

After 20 hours in labor, doctors decided that the 20-year-old would have to be rushed into surgery for an emergency C-section.

But it won’t be all babies during this season. The trailer also teased an insider look at Josiah Duggar’s courtship and engagement to Lauren Swanson.

“This is definitely the time and she’s definitely the one,” Josiah said prior to proposing to his now-wife. “I just hope I can say everything right.”

Apparently he did get things right, as the couple wed in late June.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

We can’t wait to watch it all go down!

Counting On returns July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC