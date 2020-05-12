'The Voice' Viewers are Obsessed With Doja Cat's 'Say So' Performance

While the semi-finals of The Voice featured all of the contestants competing for a spot in the finale, fans couldn't help but focus on one of the musical guests on the program — Doja Cat. Hot on the heels of "Say So" reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Doja Cat performed the popular track on the latest episode of The Voice. Based on the reactions from fans online, they were all about her flashy performance, which was, of course, filmed and produced remotely due to the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Billboard revealed that Doja Cat's remix of "Say So," which featured Nicki Minaj, nabbed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song reached the top of the charts following the release of the song's remix, which dropped on May 1. This marks the first time that both Doja Cat and Minaj have taken over the top spot on the chart. Billboard even noted that this was quite the feat for Minaj in particular, as this was her 109th charted title on the tally.

Considering just how popular the song is, it's no surprise to see that The Voice viewers were totally into the singer's performance on the Monday night episode. In fact, fans were all about spreading the "Say So" love on Twitter.