'The Voice' Viewers are Obsessed With Doja Cat's 'Say So' Performance
While the semi-finals of The Voice featured all of the contestants competing for a spot in the finale, fans couldn't help but focus on one of the musical guests on the program — Doja Cat. Hot on the heels of "Say So" reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Doja Cat performed the popular track on the latest episode of The Voice. Based on the reactions from fans online, they were all about her flashy performance, which was, of course, filmed and produced remotely due to the coronavirus crisis.
On Monday, Billboard revealed that Doja Cat's remix of "Say So," which featured Nicki Minaj, nabbed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song reached the top of the charts following the release of the song's remix, which dropped on May 1. This marks the first time that both Doja Cat and Minaj have taken over the top spot on the chart. Billboard even noted that this was quite the feat for Minaj in particular, as this was her 109th charted title on the tally.
Considering just how popular the song is, it's no surprise to see that The Voice viewers were totally into the singer's performance on the Monday night episode. In fact, fans were all about spreading the "Say So" love on Twitter.
Queen Status
doja cat, my queen #TheVoice— lauren (@jophieshesitate) May 12, 2020
Amazing
PLS YOU LOOK SO GOOD @DojaCat #TheVoice— maj 🚀 (@ameezymaj) May 12, 2020
Straight Fire
@kanebrown & @DojaCat Performances Are On Fire Tonight On #TheVoice— Scott Stodden (@scottyj2014) May 12, 2020
She Brought It
I don't know who or what a Doja Cat is, but she brought a beat and is dancing so she wins. Plus, she brought a bubble machine! #TheVoice #VoiceSemiFinals— Richard (@alltvallshade) May 12, 2020
Loving It
It’s @DojaCat baby ♥️ #1 #SaySo #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/VYbUqtIuFb— Mercy Adams (@LittleMzMercy) May 12, 2020
So Fun
Such a great and fun performance from Doja Cat tonight on @TheVoice! Loved the room set up and she sounded great!! #TheVoice— Alex M (@aalleexx101) May 12, 2020
It's A Mood
Doja Cat did THAT!!!! what a MOOD 💅👏 #TheVoice https://t.co/HRfNA1ibxk— 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕤 🌸 (@velezaddict) May 12, 2020
Nailed It
@DojaCat You KILLED it on the #TheVoice— Conscious (@Nick_Barbanera) May 12, 2020
Jamming Along
Doja Cat on #TheVoice 😍 pic.twitter.com/I8lEPhddAV— SLT💕✨ (@ShitaraTaylor) May 12, 2020
Simply Perfection
Say so is just one of those songs that will never get old. Doja cat really did THAT #TheVoice— 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕤 🌸 (@velezaddict) May 12, 2020