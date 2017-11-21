Vicki Gunvalson’s Fans Beg Her to Stay on ‘RHOC’ After Threats of Quitting

After a trailer for tonight’s Real Housewives of Orange County reunion showed OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson storming off set saying she’s “done” with the show, fans are pleading with her not to quit.

“F–king a–holes,” she screams in the trailer for the reunion, running off stage. “I’m off this damn show!”

Gunvalson has had a tough time this season, with the shadow of ex Brooks Ayer’s fake cancer scandal hanging over her head and former friend Tamra Judge criticizing her at every chance she gets.

But fans are begging her to hang in there, flooding her with encouragement on her most recent family photo.

“Beautiful family,” one person commented. “Love you Vicki and hope you stay and don’t let the three [harpies] run you off.”

“Great picture of your beautiful family,” another echoed. “Please tell me you’re not leaving the show! I will stop watching it if you’re leaving. You are my favorite Vicki!”

“You’re the reason I watch the show [Vicki]…….please stay as you are!” one woman said.

Fans might see how serious Gunvalson is about leaving during the reunion special’s first half tonight, but if producers choose to save that drama for part two, there will still be plenty for people to look forward to.

The reunion will also feature a newly single Kelly Dodd, who announced her divorce in September, and will touch on Peggy Sulahian’s “pain” at being “misunderstood” by her castmates.

Shannon Beador’s divorce from her husband of 17 years is also on the table. She and husband David Beador announced they were splitting up at the end of October.

The first part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Monday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.