VH1 Star Arrested for Cocaine Possession, DUI and Speeding

Former Black Ink Crew: New York star Richard Duncan, better known as "O'S-," is facing multiple charges after he was arrested last month. The tattoo artist and shop owner was reportedly taken into police in July and is now facing DUI and narcotics charges, among others, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ.

At this time, exact details of the arrest remain unclear. The incident report revealed that while officers in Georgia initially pulled Duncan over for speeding, during the traffic stop, they smelled alcohol on the former VH1 star and conducted a field sobriety test. Officers searched Duncan's vehicle and discovered "a bag of cocaine in the center cup holder" along with an open container of alcohol. Duncan also admitted that he had been drinking. The Black Ink Crew star was ultimately arrested and charged with three misdemeanors – speeding, DUI, and driving with an open container of alcohol - and one felony – possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Amid news of his arrest, Duncan took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 20 to address the incident, admitting that he has "been having a hard time." Duncan revealed that about two years ago, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, sharing that "it's been a hard a- journey navigating the ups and downs of this disease," along with his sobriety journey, being a new business owner- and just LIFE." Fans will recall that during the first season of the VH1 reality show, Duncan was put on professional leave to deal with his alcohol and substance abuse problems, something he has been open about throughout the years. Reflecting on his bipolar disorder diagnosis, Duncan shared that "there are times u go through manic episodes, depressed episodes and sadly become inconsistent with my meds and self/care," explaining that when he is "in a bad place, I don't always make the best choices."

"Last month I did something really stupid during a manic episode and consequently, got a DUI," Duncan wrote. "I do not condone drinking and driving, drug use or acting out- mental illness or not. I did something that was so dumb, pointless and honestly embarrassing."

Although Duncan said he "can't promise perfection," he noted that "he first step is accountability and honesty and I'm working on both." The VH1 star said that he "openly" accepts "the consequences of my actions and I am actively working with my doctors, therapists and group to get back on track." He concluded the post by apologizing to "everyone i let down," adding that he is "looking forward to active recovery, sobriety and a fresh start."