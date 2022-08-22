Atlanta Braves Fans Boo Marcell Ozuna in First Game Since DUI Arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna returned to the lineup on Sunday, after being arrested on a DUI charge Friday. And Braves fans didn't give him warm welcome as they booed him when he came up to bat for the first time against the Houston Astros. The boos got louder when Ozuna struck out against Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy. Later in the game, Ozuna was booed again after striking about against Urquidy in the fifth inning. He was then replaced by Eddie Rosario.

After the game, Braves general manager Brian Snitker explained why he played Ozuna. "I didn't want Eddie, with his hamstring, to play. Ronald [Acuna] was going to DH, so we had to have somebody in left," he said, per ESPN. "I told Marcell, he's part of this team. He's going to play left field. ... He's on our team right now, he's a member of our team. We're going to play him as needed."

Marcell Ozuna loudly booed after striking out in his first AB since his latest arrest. pic.twitter.com/AVOZ5Hgze9 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 21, 2022

Ozuna, 31, was asked about being booed by Braves fans. "It's kind of a motivator. Just don't listen to whatever they're saying, keep my head up and do my best," he said. Ozuna made his first appearance in the lineup since Aug. 14. His arrest comes one year after he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police said they witness him attacking his wife. The charges were dropped but Ozuna was placed on administrative leave and missed the Braves World Series Championship run. He was then suspended for 20 games under MLB domestic violence policy in November. He was allowed to return to the lineup at the start of the 2022 season because the suspension was retroactive to Sept. 10 and covered the final 24 days of the 2021 regular season.

But along with Ozuna's legal issues, he is struggling on the field. In 108 games this year, Ozuna, who led the National League in home runs during the COVID-shorted 2020 season, is batting .213 with 20 home runs, 46 RBIs and an OPS of .653. Last year, Ozuna batted .213 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and an OPS of .645 in 48 games. In February 2021, Ozuna signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Braves.