Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Arrested for DUI in Georgia

Bravo alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be famous for her one hit "Don't Be Tardy," a song detailing her love for the nightlife, but she may not have told her underage daughter to avoid drinking and driving. TMZ reports her 20-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann was busted in Georgia and hit with a DUI. Ariana was booked on three separate charges: a misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol. And it appears she wasn't alone.

Her on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, also 20, was also arrested on alcohol-related charges this morning. McLeroy was charged for DUI, as well as furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. Ariana's charges may be more serious as it appears she was the one driving at the time of the arrest. Both bonded out.

Ariana has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its debut season in 2008. When the show first premiered, she was just 6 years old. She then appeared in eight seasons of her mom's spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. She's the second oldest of six children. Since her mom married former Falcons star Kroy Biermann, she's welcomed four additional children, two of which are a pair of twins.

She's now a social media influencer and has been promoting her family's new line of customized product boxes of their favorite items, The B Box. It's a venture between her, Kim, and her older sister Brielle. Other than that, she's typically posting photos of food, makeup, outings, and travel.

Kim nor Kroy have commented on the arrest. Neither has Ariana.

Over the summer, her sister Brielle had her own health scare and spent several days in the hospital. She chronicled her stay on social media after becoming ill while on a trip to the Bahamas.