Vanna White Reportedly Feeling 'Lack of Respect' Amid 'Wheel of Fortune' Contract Talks

Things are starting to boil over behind the scenes at Wheel of Fortune if the numerous reports are to be believed. On top of that, White is sidelined temporarily due to a COVID infection, raising plenty of eyebrows. According to The Daily Mail, which sets the tone, Vanna White is deep in negotiations with the show's executives and reportedly feeling the "lack of respect" from her superiors.

"She was disappointed that they didn't give her more of a chance to take over Pat's job, or that she wasn't able to give her two cents on the replacement," a source close to White told The Daily Mail. "She didn't assume they would be making the announcement of his replacement so soon."

#WheelofFortune Vanna White Reportedly Hasn't Received Pay Raise in Nearly Two Decadeshttps://t.co/eHzrSZ4Fma — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 25, 2023

While White reportedly has no issue with Seacrest and respects him as a professional, she doesn't give the decision makers behind the show that same benefit. "She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it. It is a major uphill battle, especially when money is involved and she sees the writing on the wall that they think she is replaceable," the source continued. "There will be lots of negotiations, but if she gets replaced and is not given a new contract, she will be beyond heartbroken. This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn't continue with the show."

It would be weird to see the long-running game show without White turning letters, but it would follow suit with the changes that happened during the COVID pandemic. August 2019 saw Wheel of Fortune producer Harry Friedman retiring at 76, which sparked some shifts.

"Things got a little bit different with the show for Pat and Vanna during COVID, as the atmosphere changed on set once [Harry] left the show and retired," the source told the outlet. "It just wasn't the same vibe... Nobody dislikes anyone, it is just different, and the leverage that Pat and Vanna once had is not there anymore...Pat saw the writing on the wall and thought if there was ever a time to leave, now would be that time."

According to the outlet, things might be a bit different for White going forward and it is reportedly showing. "She usually... keeps to herself, comes to work, does her thing, and leaves. She is friendly with everyone, but with the new regime, she doesn't have the clout she once had, is no longer bulletproof, and is unfortunately made to feel replaceable," they continued. "She doesn't want to retire and leave the show, so she really hopes she doesn't get pushed out. That is the last thing on her list to happen, she wants to stay, but she also wants it to be fair and is going to fight for what she believes in and what she deserves."