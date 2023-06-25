'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White Reportedly Hasn't Received Pay Raise in Nearly Two Decades

Pat Sajak's retirement announcement has shined some spotlight on the host and co-host of Wheel of Fortune in recent weeks. According to Entertainment Tonight, a new report about White that was shared by Puck reveals that she allegedly hasn't had a pay raise in close to 20 years, having joined the show in 1982.

According to Matthew Belloni over at Puck (Via ET), Vanna White currently makes $3 million a year in her co-host position, while Sajak makes five times that amount. White has also received bonuses and Sajak is the host of the show, which balances out their comparison a bit, but White also is involved in the publicity for the show that Sajak doesn't take part in as much as the letter-turning icon.

Pat Sajak is retiring as 'Wheel of Fortune' host. Here are 7 possible replacements: https://t.co/ISNPQcK3jp — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 14, 2023

As ET notes, White has been part of the show's winning formula since 1982, holding onto the spot and her pop culture influence across 40 years on the show. White has reportedly made it clear to producers and executives that she wants to take Sajak's spot once he retires. She got a taste of hosting back while Sajak was hospitalized for emergency surgery, which lends to details in the report from ET where she has hired an "aggressive new lawyer" who will get her the raise, the hosting gig, or possibly even a golden exit of her own from the show.

There hasn't been a shortage of reporting about White's future status on the show. One report noted she might be axed from the show when Sajak departs. "Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna's deal beyond her current contract," according to TV Line, echoing the Puck report about a pay adjustment and lack of raise over the years.

Of course, another "insider" report says White delivered a stern request to the execs at Wheel of Fortune. She wants to be the new host. "Vanna believes it's her time and thinks she is the natural choice," the source alleged. "There is merit to Vanna taking on the role – and perhaps it could work if there is a format change, and the role of letter activator is removed completely in favor of a digital tool, like something that would reveal the letter at the host's command instead of a host touching the letters."

Other names connected to filling the hosting role include Ryan Seacrest, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sajak's daughter Maggie. Hopefully, the show can avoid the drama and confusion that followed the Jeopardy! hosting search after Alex Trebek died.