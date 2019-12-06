‘Wheel of Fortune’: When Vanna White Will Make Hosting Debut Following Pat Sajak Emergency Surgery

Wheel of Fortune fans only have to wait a few more days to see Vanna White hosting the beloved game show without her longtime co-host, Pat Sajak. Last month, Sajak needed emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, requiring White to step in. She will host the show solo for more than a week, starting on Monday.

White will host the special “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway” episodes without Sajak, reports PEOPLE. The 2019 edition of the annual promotion will run through Dec. 20, and gives every at-home viewer with a Wheel Watchers Club SPIN ID the chance to win everything a contestant wins in an episode.

This year, Disney is joining as a promotional partner for the first time. Since the “Secret Santa” promotions began, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to at-home viewers. This year’s prizes will include trips to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney Cruises vacations and Disney Store gift cards.

Back on Nov. 8, Wheel of Fortune producers announced that Sajak had to miss a taping to recuperate from emergency surgery. It is not known how many episodes were taped without him.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Back on Dec. 1, Sajak was spotted at the Washington Capitals game with his daughter Maggie, clearly in good spirits. He also sent out several tweets during Thanksgiving week.

“At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics (‘Who votes for more cranberries?’), gender issues (‘Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?’) and climate change (‘That oven is making it warm in here!’). Hope you’re having a good one, too!” he joked in one tweet.

“I’m planning another Earth-friendly Thanksgiving,” he wrote in another tweet. “After over-indulging on our traditional turkey dinner, I plan to take a long nap instead of burning fossil fuel in my car.”

On Tuesday, Sajak jokingly dropped out of the presidential race.

“It is with deep regret that I announce the end of my Presidential campaign. Many thanks to my supporters. Rest assured that I will carry on with the people’s work ,” he wrote. “#DontExpectRefundsOfDonations.”

Sajak, 73, and white, 62, have been hosting the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune since it started in 1982. in May 2018, Sajak filmed his 7,000th episode.

