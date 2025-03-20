‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 Featuring Stassi Schroeder’s Return to TV Gets Premiere Date

Lisa Vanderpump is back on TV very soon. One of her former SURvers, Stassi Schroeder, will back in tow, as well.

The second season of Vanderpump Villa, the fifth spin-off of reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, will premiere April 24th—with plenty of old friends and new faces dropping by.

Season 1 followed the lives of Lisa Vanderpump’s staff at Chateau Rosabelle, a castle in the south of France. The series followed hotel staff behind the scenes as they hosted high profile guests and kept the hotel in tip-top shape—while getting involved in plenty of steamy interpersonal drama. Workers compete to be the standout staff member and earn a $30,000 bonus.

Season 2 will be more of the same, except this time the staff will be moving to Castello Rosato in the Italian countryside. In addition, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder will be taking the reins whenever Vanderpump is tending to her other establishments across the globe.

The original cast from season 1 is returning, including executive chef Anthony, events coordinator Gabriella, client specialist Marciano, housekeeper Grace, server Hannah, and plenty more.

All ten episodes of season two of Vanderpump Villa release on April 24 via Hulu.