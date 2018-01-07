‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Demand Stassi Schroeder Be Fired Over ‘Nazi’ Photo

Fans are calling for Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder to be fired after she casually joked about about Nazism.

The Bravo personality shared the below photo of herself, captioning her look as “Naszi Chic,” and, for obvious reasons, it’s stirring up backlash.

@Andy nothing but class from Stassi. I hope someone at your network is smart enough to fire her before you lose viewers. pic.twitter.com/sUOmPUcLHm — Marcie (@marcie137) January 6, 2018

Fans think she should be booted from the reality series, especially as this is the second controversy she’s caused in just a few months. Back in November, she made several controversial remarks about sexual harassment on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Critics are adding this Nazi post as just another reason Bravo should fire her and advertisers should drop their support of her podcast. They’ve been filling Twitter with messages to Schroeder, Bravo exec Andy Cohen and various companies in an attempt to see action.

“What is ‘chic’ about being a Nazi?” one person wrote. “As a Jew [and] human on this earth I find this so disgusting [and] not clever or cute.”

“I hope someone at your network is smart enough to fire her before you lose viewers,” another added.

@Andy why oh why is this happening in 2018? How does Stassi think this is ok? Tone deaf, offensive, ignorant….she really never learns pic.twitter.com/JTKycGrope — Duff McRaeRae (@lilshilo) January 6, 2018

.@stassi what is “chic” about being a Nazi? As a Jew & human on this earth I find this so disgusting & not clever or cute. What do you think @siggyflicker ?@Andy? pic.twitter.com/pKRoukXo8F — Greg (@lolgreg) January 6, 2018

it shows the kind of person SHE IS & shows the kind of person they ARE & if they think this is funny & cute .. it’s NOT .. she may have money .. but she’s proof that money doesn’t buy class & that she’s a FAILURE ON A BASIC HUMAN LEVEL.. — Michelle (@ElleMLyLa) January 7, 2018

