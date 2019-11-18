‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Announces New Series ‘Basically Stassi’

Stassi Schroeder is taking her love of all things basic to a whole new level! The Vanderpump Rules star announced during her panel at BravoCon in New York City this weekend that she would be debuting her own digital series, Basically Stassi, in which her friends, fiancé Beau Clark and Pump Rules co-stars would stop by her apartment to talk life, fashion and all things basic.

“In each episode of Basically Stassi we’ll see the fashionista select her OOTD and then she and fiancé Beau Clark will entertain different guests in the living room of Stassi’s apartment, where the wine and conversation will be flowing,” Bravo announced in a statement, per Us Weekly.

Also included in the discussions will be “Stassi-approved” subjects like “creative ranch dressing pairings” and “all things murder,” with Bravo adding, “There will even be a Stassi’s Court segment — a sketch you will just have to watch for yourself to understand.”

Schroder’s motto of “be proud, be bold and most of all be basic” will be proudly proclaimed throughout the series, the network added, and could even lead to a possible television show based on its success.

The Bravo star is no stranger to basic, having penned the bestseller, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, and proclaiming her love for all things PSL in her Straight Up WIth Stassi podcast. Fans of the official OOTD Day founder will hopefully get more on her upcoming 2020 Rome wedding to Clark on the new series, as the couple is currently working to create their perfect day.

“No one warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners,” the bride-to-be told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

Watch the first four episodes of Basically Stassi, available to watch now on Bravo.com and YouTube.

Photo credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images