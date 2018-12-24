‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She’s 60 Days Sober

Lala Kent continues to keep it real this season of Vanderpump Rules, but the outspoken reality star is celebrating achievements outside the world of SUR drama as well.

Kent revealed to fans on her Instagram Story ahead of Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show that she was on her 60th day of sobriety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today marks 60 days that I’ve been sober and it’s been the best 60 days that I’ve had in a really long time,” the 28-year-old said in her Story.

“Thank you to my sponsor, thanks to my sober coach, people in my meetings that tell me to keep taking it day by day,” she said, blowing a kiss at the camera. “I love you guys.”

Kent has been documenting her sobriety journey for a while now, telling Us Weekly in November that the death of her father in April had a major effect on her wanting to give up drinking.

“I stayed dry this season, most of it, I didn’t drink just because I was so up and down with the emotions with my dad. … I was still kind of in a fog,” Kent said of filming the ongoing season. “So I think a lot of the stuff I see this season, I’m going to remember after I watch it, I was very foggy and just very emotional at the same time.”

She also addressed her sobriety in a Dec. 2 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying of husband-to-be Randall Emmett, “My fiancé always says I have this sixth sense where I know when things have gotten to a point where they need to change, so I can’t really pinpoint one incident [that marked a turn to sobriety]. When I really came to the conclusion that I am in that zone of having a problem, I just said enough’s enough. I picked up the phone, I called this sponsor that had been recommended to me. It’s the best decision of my whole life.”

“Drinking for me was medication instead of celebration,” she continued. “Instead of going and talking to somebody about losing someone extremely important to you, we turn to things to medicate. I just want to make sure that I put my voice out there to say, reach out to someone, reach out to a grief counselor, partner with someone who can make you feel like you’re not by yourself and going completely insane.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images