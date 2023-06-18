Tom Sandoval Doubles Down on 'T-Shirt' Comment About Ariana Madix Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Affair Fallout

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval didn't win any fans over during the Season 10 reunion, which largely focused on his affair with Raquel Leviss. Viewers were particularly incensed when he made a disparaging comment about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, wearing a T-shirt while they were intimate. Instead of owning up to having made a nasty comment at his ex-girlfriend's expense, he said that the whole thing was taken out of context and proceeded to somehow make the matter worse.

In case you missed the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Sandoval if he slept with anyone else besides Leviss during their months-long affair. He claimed that he did not, but Madix noted that he slept with her. Sandoval responded, "Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on… it was really hot." Everyone was shocked by the comment, with cast members such as Lala Kent and James Kennedy describing it as "disgusting." When speaking with TMZ days after the reunion episode aired, Sandoval expressed that his comment was misunderstood.

"As far as the T-shirt comment… you're getting a lot of hate for it. Did people take it out of context?" the paparazzi asked him. The Bravo personality shot back, "I've never body shamed Ariana, ever… I think people added their own context to it. It had nothing to do with her body." He went on to explain why he made the comment, saying that he did so to express how seemingly "unenthusiastic" Madix was about their intimate moment.

"It was very unenthusiastic. You know what I mean? Unenthusiastic," Sandoval said. "Like, if somebody, like, wanted to have sex with me and I just like unzipped my zipper and said like, 'Oh hurry up, I gotta meet someone for lunch.' It was more about the unenthusiasm. Yeah." As you can imagine, his latest comment hasn't gone over well with fans either. One individual even wrote on Twitter, "That he thinks his explanation is better is astonishing."

The Scandoval has reared its head ever since news broke back in early March. The cast had the chance to discuss the situation during the Season 10 reunion, which was filmed weeks after the majority of them first found out about Sandoval and Leviss' affair. Even though they were able to get everything off their chests at the reunion, there's no doubt that this situation will continue when they begin filming Season 11 soon.