Lala Kent Says She 'Felt Dirty' After Attacking Raquel Leviss in 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Lala Kent admits she "felt dirty" after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion. After the final part of the Bravo show's explosive Season 10 reunion aired Wednesday, Kent revealed to TMZ that she had complicated feelings about how the confrontation surrounding Tom Sandoval's lengthy affair with Raquel Leviss went down back in March.

Kent was one of the most passionate voices when it came to condemning Sandoval for cheating on longtime partner Ariana Madix with her close friend, but the Give Them Lala author has a different perspective watching the reunion back. "In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty," she admitted to TMZ. "After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown, just as a human, because for me, it's a reality TV show. I feel like we're all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we're maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'"

With Leviss currently in a mental health facility amid the backlash, Kent admitted it can be "rough" to be on a reality show like Vanderpump Rules and "make bad decisions." She continued, "You're gonna get the smoke." When it came to the final five minutes of the reunion, in which Leviss seemed to show more regret in a solo confessional, Kent added, "I don't know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, 'Oh s-, she needs some real help and I'm hoping she got it.'"

As for whether or not Leviss could return to film Season 11, Kent said the cast could make things work. "There's been a lot of time. I feel like time has passed," she said. "I can't answer that for her. I think she needs to isolate and really reflect on what she wants out of life... You can come back from this. I just want her to do what's best for her, whether it's on the show or not on the show... Only she can make the call." Madix had a similar answer when asked by paparazzi if she "feels" for Leviss. "Sure, yeah," she said in a brief clip published by Page Six.