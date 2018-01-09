‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Scheana Marie Dazzles on Red Carpet for ‘The Commuter’ Premiere

Sheana Marie looked “Good As Gold” on the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Commuter.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member flaunted her toned body and ample cleavage in a sparkling black jumpsuit and lucite heels at the Monday event, in photos which can be seen here. Her loose raven tresses and minimal makeup complimented the look, which she paired with minimal accessories. Later, she posted a photo of her outfit before appearing on Watch What Happens Live!

The Bravo cast member recently split from her boyfriend Robert Valletta, a source revealed to PEOPLE in October.

“It was a mutual decision. They still really love and care about each other, but right now they have differing schedules. Schedules got hectic and they weren’t able to spend as much time together, so it made the most sense to give each other some breathing room for now,” a source close to the couple said.

Although Marie, 32, and Valletta, 35, are no longer together, the source told PEOPLE they were still involved in each other’s lives.

“The feelings on either side haven’t changed. It wasn’t a matter of falling out of love or what not. It was just a matter of each needing to focus on their careers. But they still care about each other and want the best for each other,” the source said.

“The goal is still for them to stay in each other’s lives and be together in the long haul,” they added. “They still talk every day, and when they’re both in town, they spend time together. They have stayed friendly and are very much involved in each other’s lives since the split.”

Last year, Marie and her ex-husband Michael Shay decided to split to “focus on themselves.” They soon chose to file for divorce and finalized the legal separation in May.

In February, the publication confirmed that Marie and Valletta were seeing each other.

“Scheana is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to Marie said at the time. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Scheana