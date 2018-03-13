Jax Taylor’s Mistress Reportedly to Appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been through a lot this season of Vanderpump Rules, and while the two appear to be hanging in there, they’re about to face maybe their biggest challenge yet.

Producers asked Taylor’s mistress, former SURver Faith Stowers, to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion this weekend, and she accepted the invitation, Radar reported Monday.

“She’s going to share her side of the story,” an insider told the publication.

Fans of the Bravo show will remember that Stowers confronted Taylor after having a truly sordid affair early in the season.

While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers got a message from Taylor on Twitter, who she claims came to that house and had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

“He was like sucking my toes,” she recounted to a freaked out James Kennedy in the season premiere. “It was a situation.”

After initially denying anything had happened, Taylor admitted what he had done to his longtime girlfriend, putting them on a long road to redemption this season.

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess ups. I really really really regret what I did,” Taylor told Us Weekly at the time. “It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

The Bravo bad boy has a history of cheating on his significant others, but has insisted he’s trying to clean up his act while with Cartwright.

“If something is going [well] I tend to sabotage it by doing something wrong, instead of doing the right thing by talking it out,” Taylor admitted to the publication. “I tend to try to get out of relationships and this was my attempt to get out of something I really didn’t want to get out of. It was a stupid mistake that I’m paying for every day.”

But Cartwright has yet to confront Stowers after the revelation.

In an interview with Radar, Stowers accused Cartwright and her friend of bullying and blaming her for the affair.

“You’re a side chick, you’re a slut,” Stowers said the Kentucky native told her. “They ganged up on me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

