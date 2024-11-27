‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast React to Reboot: Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and More

After 11 seasons, Vanderpump Rules as we know it is over. The hit Bravo reality series which showcased the personal and professional lives of a group of bar employees in L.A. will see a complete recast amid a production pause ahead of Season 12.

Season 10 marked a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Tom Sandoval cheated on his live-in girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with their co-star and friend, Rachel Leviss. Things spiraled from there, with Leviss exiting the series and entering a wellness facility to address her mental health and subsequently suing both Madix and Sandoval for alleged distribution of revenge porn images of her found on Sandoval’s phone. Season 11 showed the cast divided and unsure of whose side to take amid the ongoing tension between the exes. But now, that won’t be an issue.

The network announced the decision today, and the cast have mixed feelings about it. In a lengthy Instagram post filled with dozens of photos throughout her time on the show, Madix was grateful to the audience. “Thank you especially to the fans. you’ve been the constant over the last decade your love and support is what I’ll miss the most about it ending. you made this show what it is,” she wrote in part. “To the fans who have shown up for us, old and new, it’s all because of you that we are here. I’m feeling at peace with closing this chapter, and I’m excited for everything that is to come. I don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special.”

Lisa Vanderpump is excited to have a new cast and crew being followed from her establishment SUR but reflected on the ups and downs of the original series. “What a wild ride the last 11 years have been. Thank you to all of our cast for sharing your lives and stories and for being a part of this journey. How I’ve loved each and every one of you,” the RHOBH alum posted on Instagram.

Lala Kent also shared her conflicting emotions, writing in a post: “Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck. Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had.”

Madix has thrived in the aftermath of the scandal, garnering praise for her performances on Dancing With the Stars, and starring in the Broadway show Chicago as Roxie Hart. She also has several brand deals, a new sandwich shop, and hosted Love Island. Some cast members, including Kent, will now reportedly appear on the spinoff The Valley.