‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Finally Reveals How She Met Fiance Randall Emmett

Now that Randall Emmett is Lala Kent’s fiancé, not just “my man,” the Vanderpump Rules star can finally come clean about the details of their relationship!

The 28-year-old’s relationship with the Hollywood producer was long a point of drama on the Bravo series, as she was fiercely protective of revealing his identity on the show while the 46-year-old finalized the divorce from his wife, from whom he had been estranged since 2015.

Last year, however, news of their relationship became official, and the two walked the red carpet arm-in-arm at a number of high-profile events before getting engaged. Kent admitted in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that finally going public with her relationship was both a stressor and a relief.

“I was nervous, just because of all the hate that I’ve gotten in the past,” Kent admitted. “But also, it felt liberating … to finally be able to talk about my life outside of my friendships with my cast members is so refreshing. You know, because he hangs out with my cast members, as well. We vacation together. So, I think it would be difficult for everybody at this point to like call him ‘Your man, your man.’”

She also was finally able to reveal how the two met in the first place.

“He actually came into SUR one night that I was hostessing,” Kent explained. “He was having his holiday party there, and he sent his assistant up to me to ask for my manager’s number because they were casting for a film called The Row.”

“I went in for multiple auditions, and each time he was the jokester,” she continued. “I was like, ‘He’s cute.’ Like the way — I’ve never dated anybody like him, but, like, whatever he’s about, I’m feeling it. I’m not gonna fight it.”

A few months later, Kent said she and Emmett met in New York City for their first date.

“I let him hit it first night and the rest is just history,” she said. “Honestly, I knew I was gonna be with him forever when we had first done the deed, and then I got into the bath and I was broken out at that time — I had the worst weave in the world — and I get out of the tub, fresh-faced, and he was like, ‘You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen.’ And to me that meant, like — ’cause clearly, I was not, physically, the most beautiful person he has ever seen! — but I was like, ‘OK. I feel like I can be myself with this person.’ I had never felt that before.”

The reality star continued of her love for Emmett, “I always felt like I had to be ‘on’ 24/7, and he just lets my crazy fly. He just deals with me like a champion. He reminds me — and this sounds so weird, ’cause I don’t want to be that girl that’s like, ‘He reminds me of my dad,’ but he does. My dad treated my mom like a queen and I just found that quality, ’cause I just adored my dad so much. And now we’re engaged!”

