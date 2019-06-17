‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reflects On Late Dad on Father’s Day: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

On Father’s Day, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent paid tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

She shared an emotional message alongside a photo of her facing a waterfall. “Last year was the first Father’s Day I didn’t have my dad,” she wrote. “I sat and cried, watching this waterfall, trying to understand how this happened. How my life had changed forever, overnight. Today, I feel the same way.”

She continued, “Each moment that goes by without him I just think, damn I haven’t seen his face in over a year… I haven’t hugged him, or head his voice. To say my heart is broken is an understatement. I will go forward in my life finding comfort in knowing he is looking down on me, being my angel like he has always been.”

The 29-year-old gave a special shout-out to fiancé Randall Emmett, whose actions as a father make her “heart explode.”

“Looking at the father my fiancé is to his two little girls is enough to make my heart explode. His girls look at him the way I looked at my dad,” she wrote. “Even tho today is sad, I can’t help but feel happy and blessed. From my dad, to my brothers, & my incredible fiancé, the men in my life are, and will be, amazing fathers. Happy Father’s Day, dads.”

Kent’s message was met with plenty of support from her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“Love you La,” wrote Stassi Schroeder, while Kristen Doute added, “Love you baby girl.”

Actress Kate Bosworth also weighed in, writing, “Love you Lala, thank you for sharing your vulnerability, the honesty is beautiful. He’s watching over you very proud.”

Kent previously said that her father died after a stroke and a car accident, and was hospitalized for a month after the accident, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. According to an obituary for Burningham in The Salt Lake Tribune, he died on April 21, 2018. Kent announced his death a few days later on Instagram, sharing a video of the two of them testing out a Snapchat filter together.

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 27, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

She also shared a tribute on what would have been his 65th birthday in March. “I still haven’t accepted you’re not here anymore. I’ve been with you, on this day, for the last 27 years,” she wrote. “I miss you. Happy birthday, dad.”

