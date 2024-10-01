'Gilmore Girls' and 'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia's Wife Pregnant With Their First Child

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano are going to be first-time parents. Jarah shared the news in an Instagram post while sitting on a surfboard in the ocean wearing a bikini and cradling her baby bump. "Baby on board!" she captioned the post. She listed the location as Hawaii. In another photo in the slide, she and her husband both do a sign with their hands. The sign is seemingly a "shaka" hand sign.

The Gilmore Girls alum and Mariano tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony for their family and friends in her home state of Hawaii. The couple were first linked in 2022 but did not confirm their relationship until their wedding. They celebrated their anniversary earlier this month.

"Last year I married my best friend," Mariano shared via Instagram on September 23. "There aren't enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is. All I can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created Aloha wau iā 'oe my husband Milo."

Ventimiglia gushed about his wife in an interview earlier this year. "When I saw my wife, I was always just like, 'Oh no, she's my wife,'" the This Is Us star told Entertainment Tonight. "Right away, I kinda knew. … I think if anything, you know [that] you just got a partner that you're gonna be there with, you're gonna work with, you're gonna find the joy [with]. And when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together."

Ventimiglia shared an update on married life in an interview with Extra, saying "We've had relationships that have come and have gone and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else," he said. "I'm grateful for her and I'm happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice."