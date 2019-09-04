‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Celebrates Her Birthday in ‘Birthday Suit’ With New Photo

Forget buying an outfit for your birthday! Lala Kent is celebrating her special day in her birthday suit and chose to share the outfit on Instagram. The Vanderpump Rules star posed for her fans in an outside shower in Cabo San Lucas, Meixco overlooking the ocean. Without question, the comment section lit up, with one fan writing, “Yes so gorrrg [three fire emojis] HBD.”

Someone else said, “Happy birthday, beauty! you are one in a million! Sending you light and love. We love you! [Heart emoji].”

Another Instagram user wrote, “This is sooooo hot! [Fire emoji].”

Along with mentioning her outfit of the day, the 29-year-old made sure to give a shoutout to her fiancé Randall Emmett, her family and friends for sending her the birthday love. The reality star went down south with co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz and to mark the occasion, she stripped it down. But she wasn’t the only one posting gorgeous photos as both Shroeder and Schwartz shared their own posts while on vacation.

Schwartz also gave her fans an ocean view.

View this post on Instagram Tell your dad I said “hi”. 📸 @logannoh A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Sep 1, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Of course the reality stars shared more exciting moments on their Instagram stories.

Cabo seems to be quite the special place for Kent — which would make sense on why she wanted to celebrate there again this year. Last year, Kent and Emmett got engaged in the tropical vacation spot. Since all three ladies have rings on their finger, they decided to show it off on social media for all to see.

“Not to brag but like, No s—,” Schroeder wrote on her story. “Our rings fit best friends.”

Schroeder got engaged to Beau Clark in July and Schwartz and her husband Tom Schwartz tied the knot back in 2016.

It seems as though Kent and her fiancé are doing well these days but it wasn’t long ago that there were rumors of a split after a public feud with 50 cent and deleted photos online. Kent has seemingly moved passed that and is on to greener pastures.