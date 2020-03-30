‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is a ‘Punishment’ From God

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is sharing his controversial thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, saying in a lengthy note on social media that he believes the virus that has killed almost 33,000 people worldwide and almost 2,500 in the United States is “punishment” from God.

“I know a lot of people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am so sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs,” the Bravo star, 40, wrote on Instagram and Twitter Sunday alongside a crucifix and heart emoji. “I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world.”

“When we come out of this we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it,” he continued. “The true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us.”

He concluded, “Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity. He’s done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”

Taylor, who has recently been feuding with former best friend Tom Sandoval on Twitter, making biphobic comments about his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, on Watch What Happens Live before the pandemic, was criticized in the replies to his tweet for being far from the example he called for from his followers.

“Huh, weird that god would punish the elderly, cancer patients, healthcare professionals, etc and yet for some reason spare self-obsessed reality tv sociopaths. He truly works in mysterious ways,” one Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

“Please tell this to people who are sick and people with family and friends who are sick and have died. I’m sure this will comfort them,” another said.

