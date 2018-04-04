How Much Do the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Make?

From mixing up drinks at SUR to serving up drama everywhere else, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has a lot on their plates.

But after six seasons starring on a Bravo show, fans of the show often wonder how much money the cast could possibly be bringing in for having their lives documented, with most of the cast still waiting tables or spending time behind the bar at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

As it turns out, most of them are making a pretty penny on the show, reports InTouch Weekly, although whether it’s enough to afford their bar tab remains to be seen.

Keep scrolling to see how much your favorite SURvers are bringing in.

Lisa Vanderpump

Queen of the show, executive producer, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump, naturally brings in the highest salary with a $500,000 per season of Vanderpump Rules.

That might seem like a lot, but Vanderpump is not only the richest Vanderpump Rules cast member, but the richest Housewife in general.

She reportedly has a net worth of $75 million from all her business ventures, including those featured in the show.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder takes in a reported $15,000 for each episode the cast films.

She also has been making headlines recently with her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, after making a number of controversial comments about sexual assault, bashing the #MeToo movement.

She later apologized on Twitter in a now-deleted message.

“Hold up. There is ZERO bashing & I repeat myself 3726 times how I feel the whole media frenzy has taken away from the victims who were truly assaulted,” Stassi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “You may be misinterpreting my point, because we had the best intentions w/ this episode.”

Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute also makes a reported $15,000 for each episode the cast members film.

Doute, who has had her ups and downs with viewers throughout the show, also runs her vegetarian website Vegiholic outside of the Bravo universe.

Scheana Marie

Scheana Marie, who first had a stint on The Hills, brings home $10,000 per episode.

The prospective pop singer is also showing off her stuff in a Vegas show while Vanderpump Rules is on filming hiatus, starring in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

Tom Sandoval

One half of TomTom, Tom Sandoval, initially brought in around $38,000 total for the first two seasons of the Bravo show, adding up to only about $1,400 per episode, as was revealed in a lawsuit in which he was a party.



But since then, Sandoval has gotten a raise, reportedly earning $15,000 an episode for the fourth season. Insiders suspect his salary has gone up since then as he becomes a more integral part of the show and works to open TomTom with Vanderpump herself.

Jax Taylor

The king of drama himself Jax Taylor brings in the most of his fellow SURvers, earning a reported $25,000 an episode to let fans in on his tumultuous relationship with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Katie Maloney

Actress and reality personality Katie Maloney’s exact salary for the show isn’t known, but her net worth in 2014 was about $30,000, according to The Richest. She also is the co-founder of lifestyle website Pucker and Pout.

Tom Schwartz

Maloney’s husband Tom Schwartz’s salary also remains a secret, but as the other half of TomTom, he’ll surely be bringing in more dough soon enough.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo