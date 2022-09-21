Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31.

On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a video of himself sporting his long, curly locks. But, the video then transitions to show that the dancer has cut his hair quite a bit shorter. In his caption for the clip, he wrote that there's "no more John Wick" going on in his household. The DWTS personality's friends and fans alike soon took to the comments section to weigh in on his new look. Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee, who was once partnered with Chmerkovskiy on the competition program, commented, "How'd that front piece outgrow the rest though? Looks great friend."

Chmerkovskiy was one of the many pro dancers who appeared on the Season 31 premiere of DWTS, which aired on Disney+ for the first time. Unlike prior seasons, his wife, Jenna Johnson, a fellow professional dancer, will not be competing in Season 31. Although, there's a good reason for that, as she's currently expecting the couple's first child. Following the premiere, Chmerkovskiy spoke with Entertainment Tonight and opened up about how Johnson has been supporting him from the sidelines.

"That's the game changer, you know, when you get married that becomes a part of your life, and having Jenna by my side --and Jenna loves Gabby the way she loves Gabby," he said. His partner, Windey, also showed her appreciation for Johnson, saying that she wished that she could have been partners with her. The pair went on to say that with Johnson on the sidelines as Chmerkovskiy's biggest support system, the Bachelorette star basically has two pros helping her this season.

"She says she has two pros, two coaches, two teammates, so to have a wife that's this supportive at this time in our life," Chmerkovskiy said. "You know, she's pregnant. We're expecting a child. Grateful is a word that gets said a lot, but I'm genuinely -- after the last three years of my life personally and generally for everyone -- I'm beyond thankful for what I get to experience."